Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 02:03 Hits: 0

LONDON: Business groups expressed concerns over Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses. Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, told Reuters in an emailed statement that the move would ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-uk-business-groups-raise-concern-over-restrictions-13809984