Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

French prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into a torrent of anti-Semitic social media messages aimed at the runner-up of the latest Miss France contest.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/outrage-after-miss-france-runner-up-gets-anti-semitic-abuse-13819246