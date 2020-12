Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:43 Hits: 8

The United States on Tuesday (Dec 22) slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-imposes-fresh-sanctions-on-syria-in-push-for-assad-to-end-war-13826094