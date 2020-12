Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:57 Hits: 7

Total US COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Tuesday (Dec 22) as health officials tried to tamp down fears about a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-seeks-to-calm-fears-of-uk-covid-19-variant-as-us-infections-13826864