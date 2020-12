Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 16:27 Hits: 4

Does New Year’s Eve have to be about revelry? With many celebrations canceled, we asked three thinkers to reflect on this particular turning point.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/1222/Good-riddance-to-2020-Not-so-fast?icid=rss