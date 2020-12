Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:17 Hits: 4

Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr broke with President Donald Trump again when he said there was no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into claims about election fraud or the tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

