Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

Alongside histories of past plagues and timely treatises on race, this year's list of recommended books includes deep dives into the toxic world of social media and trenchant studies in development economics. Like memories of this year, all are topics that will continue to weigh on our collective consciousness.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/ps-commentators-best-reads-in-2020-by-ps-editors-2020-12