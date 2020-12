Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 16:40 Hits: 1

For all of the good news about the arrival of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the hard truth for the coming year is that global demand will outpace supply. Without a multilateral agreement to allocate doses globally, the road to recovery will be much longer than it otherwise could have been.

