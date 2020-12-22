The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla tapped to fill Sen. Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Category: World Hits: 4

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen who will replace Sen. Kamala Harris after Harris leaves the Senate to become this nation's next vice president. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a longtime fixture of California Democratic politics, will take on the role. His term will serve until 2022, when he may face Democratic rivals in his bid to keep the post.

Padilla, an MIT-trained engineer, will become the first Latino California senator in the state's history.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003530

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version