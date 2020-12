Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 08:55 Hits: 8

Two people smugglers were found guilty on Monday of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children who suffocated to death in the back of arefrigerated truck in October last year as they tried to make their way to Britain.

