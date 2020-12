Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:46 Hits: 0

Nathan Law, a pro-democracy protest leader, says he is seeking protection in Britain after quitting Hong Kong over a national security law that has seen two other activists jailed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/top-hong-kong-activist-seeks-asylum-in-the-uk/a-56014118?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf