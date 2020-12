Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 22:55 Hits: 0

Rahmatullah Nekzad was shot dead by unknown assailants using a silenced pistol while walking to a nearby mosque. Nekzad had been head of the local Journalist's Union.

