Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 03:16 Hits: 0

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201222-kremlin-foe-navalny-tricked-agent-into-revealing-underwear-murder-plot