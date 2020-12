Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 06:47 Hits: 1

KUALA TERENGGANU (Bernama): The Health Ministry has not received any reports of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in Malaysia which was detected in the United Kingdom and is said to be more infectious. Read full story

