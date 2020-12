Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 04:00 Hits: 0

HONG KONG: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law on Monday (Dec 21) said he has applied for asylum in Britain, after fleeing in the wake of China's new security legislation. The 27-year-old founding member of Demosisto, a pro-democracy party that disbanded on the same day the law was imposed on the city ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-activist-nathan-law-seeking-asylum-uk-13822488