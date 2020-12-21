Far-right protesters storm Oregon Capitol, are met with mace and pepper balls

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:30 Hits: 0

In what is becoming a too-typical scene, a group of Trump supporters, some with guns and/or body armor, repeatedly attempted this morning to force their way past police officers and into the Oregon state Capitol building to protest pandemic safety restrictions and/or demand "revolution." They were met with mace and pepper balls.

An undercover report from inside the protest describes the far-right protest in detail, from unconfirmed reports that someone saw "a Chinese person" inside to numerous calls for "revolution" and a debate over whether to burn a Blue Lives Matter flag after police refused to allow them entry. (They did not.)

As reported by Laura Jedeed, the attempt to storm the legislature appears to have been egged on primarily by Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson and Chandler Pappas, both fixtures of the Oregon far right, who also appear to have not been willing to actually risk arrest themselves while leading the would-be revolutionaries. The crowd consisted of "between 100 and 150" protesters, which is small for a revolution but which would completely fill a Chuck E. Cheese.

