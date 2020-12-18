The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Blaze and toxic smoke follow oil pipeline leak in Iran, but 'worst is yet to come'

Blaze and toxic smoke follow oil pipeline leak in Iran, but 'worst is yet to come' On December 13 an oil leak from a pipeline in southwestern Iran ignited, sending columns of toxic black smoke hundreds of metres into the air. The pipeline is located on the edge of Sarkhun, a small village in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Our Observers in the village have lived with the risk for years, knowing they’re next to a 40-year-old pipeline that could ignite at any moment.

