Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 16:27 Hits: 2

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia surpassed 50,000 on Saturday as the country continues to fight stubbornly high numbers of new infections daily.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-s-covid-19-deaths-surpass-50-000-13807876