Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 23:00 Hits: 2

LONDON: The World Health Organization said on Saturday (Dec 19) it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant. "They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States & public as we learn more about the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-virus-variant-who-close-contact-uk-officials-13809500