Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 02:58 Hits: 3

SEOUL: Pyongyang plans to redevelop its flagship Mount Kumgang tourist complex into an international resort, a year after leader Kim Jong Un ordered South Korean-built buildings there demolished, state media reported Sunday (Dec 20). The resort - once a prominent symbol of inter-Korean economic ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-redevelop-flagship-tourist-resort-mt-kumgang-13810254