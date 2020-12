Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:57 Hits: 9

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Dec 21) sought to sound a note of calm saying he was working "as fast as possible" to unblock trade across the Channel after France shut its borders to UK hauliers in a bid to contain a new variant of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-working-as-fast-as-possible-to-resolve-border-closures-13818714