Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:43 Hits: 7

A poor showing by congressional Democrats in the November elections presents a challenge for President-elect Joe Biden as he looks to fill his cabinet: many of the top Democratic minds are already employed, holding on to a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/1221/Democrats-challenge-Fill-cabinet-amid-slim-House-majority?icid=rss