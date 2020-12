Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:47 Hits: 7

Thirty-six Al-Jazeera journalists had their phones hacked by an advanced spyware, developed by the NSO Group, which has been implicated in other cyberattacks. The Al-Jazeera attack is suspected to be linked to the Saudi and Emirati governments.

