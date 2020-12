Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:56 Hits: 9

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a meeting with his government's emergency committee as more countries suspend flights from the U.K. and trucks carrying goods are held up at the French-U.K. border.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/1221/Bans-on-British-travelers-spawn-crisis-talks-traffic-jams?icid=rss