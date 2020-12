Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 11:18 Hits: 2

Owners of small- and medium-sized businesses in the Siberian city of Irkutsk have placed a gallows with a mannequin hanging from a noose in front of the regional administrationĀ building to protest restrictive measures adopted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

