Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 18:42 Hits: 9

CALAIS, France (Reuters) - Ali Kansu, a 54-year-old truck driver from Turkey, was on Friday hunkering down for another night sleeping at a truck stop near Calais, one of the many truckers stranded by the halting of traffic flows from Britain to France. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/four-nights-at-a-french-truck-stop-stranded-by-covid-border-closure