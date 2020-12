Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

While public policy organizations are increasingly diversifying their decision-making approaches, many remain overly reliant on static tools such as cost-benefit analysis. Such tools have severe limitations, leading to policy errors with serious long-term consequences.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-treasury-complex-system-economic-policymaking-framework-by-mariana-mazzucato-and-simon-sharpe-2020-12