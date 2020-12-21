The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'It's nuts!' GOP lawmaker unloads on Trump for hosting martial law summit in the Oval Office

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Monday tore into President Donald Trump for hosting a summit at the White House last week in which he was implored to declare martial law in a desperate bid to retain power.

Appearing on CNN, Kinzinger was asked what he thought of disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn floating a plan to declare the results of the 2020 election void and then deploy the United States military to do a re-do of the vote.

"I think it's nuts," he said. "I think there's a lot of people that don't necessarily understand what martial law is. They know it basically sounds ominous. Martial law is basically the federal military coming in and suspending the authority of state or local governments."

Kinzinger went on to demolish some of the other conspiracy theories being floated by the president's allies.

Watch the video below.


'It's nuts!' GOP lawmaker unloads on Trump for hosting martial law summit at the White Houseyoutu.be


