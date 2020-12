Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 11:27 Hits: 4

A German court on Monday handed down a life sentence to the assailant behind a deadly far-right attack last year that nearly became the country's worst anti-Semitic atrocity since World War II.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201221-german-man-gets-life-sentence-for-yom-kippur-synagogue-attack