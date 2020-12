Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 13:02 Hits: 4

Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for their $38 billion merger to create the world's No.4 carmaker after pledging to boost Japanese rival Toyota Motor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20201221-fiat-chrysler-and-psa-win-eu-approval-for-38-billion-merger