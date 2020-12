Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 16:16 Hits: 6

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain and Denmark in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/sweden-bans-travellers-from-britain-denmark-over-new-covid-strain