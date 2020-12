Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 14:23 Hits: 4

From terrorist propaganda to election disinformation, toxic content spreads farther faster than ever, thanks to online platforms. Addressing this problem, without crushing freedom of expression, requires clear and comprehensive regulatory approaches, based on human-rights principles.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/content-moderation-digital-harms-regulation-by-david-kaye-and-jason-pielemeier-2020-12