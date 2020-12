Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 02:28 Hits: 7

Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday and authorities issued more health alerts across the city, as Australia battled to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in its largest city four days before Christmas.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-flights-cancelled-holidays-sydney-battles-outbreak-13814882