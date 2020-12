Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 07:47 Hits: 10

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a crisis meeting on Monday (Dec 21), as a growing number of countries from France to Argentina blocked flights to Britain over a new highly infectious coronavirus strain the UK said was "out of control". Johnson called the meeting to "discuss the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-flights-ban-new-covid-19-coronavirus-strain-13815358