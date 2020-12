Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 08:49 Hits: 9

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will ban all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from midnight on Monday (Dec 21), following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The city joins many European countries that have banned flights from Britain, including France ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-strain-uk-hong-kong-asia-flights-cancelled-13816752