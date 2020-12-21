Sunday Night Owls: A rethinking of anti-monopoly policy could rein in corporate power

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 03:36 Hits: 12

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

31 DAYS UNTIL JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE

David Dayen at The American Prospect writes—It’s Not a Big Tech Crackdown, It’s an Anti-Monopoly Revolution. Critical developments across sectors of the economy show that the movement against corporate power is winning—at last:

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

“I do an awful lot of thinking and dreaming about things in the past and the future - the timelessness of the rocks and the hills - all the people who have existed there. I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape - the loneliness of it, the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it, the whole story doesn't show.” ~~Andrew Wyeth

$600 won’t stimulate a damn thing. December 21, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2005—Disgrace: NY Times Knew Before the Election:

The LA Times is reporting this morning that the NY Times had the domestic surveillance story prior to the 2004 presidential election. The New York Times first debated publishing a story about secret eavesdropping on Americans as early as last fall, before the 2004 presidential election. But the newspaper held the story for more than a year and only revealed the secret wiretaps last Friday, when it became apparent a book by one of its reporters was about to break the news, according to journalists familiar with the paper's internal discussions. The NY Times was sitting on the biggest story of the year. The NY Times was sitting on the information that the President of the United States was illegally spying on citizens of this country. The NY Times knew that the administration was carrying on illegal surveillance of the American people before those very Americans were going to the polls to elect a president. Hmmmm.... It would have been kind of handy to have had that information on November 2, 2004, wouldn't it? As for why they held it? Care to explain, Bill Keller?

Monday through Friday you can catch the Kagro in the Morning Show 9 AM ET by dropping in here, or you can download the Stitcher app (found in the app stores or at Stitcher.com), and find a live stream there, by searching for "Netroots Radio.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003241