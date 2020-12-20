Married Texas teachers die holding hands. COVID-19 was their killer

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 03:00 Hits: 13

Texas teachers Paul Blackwell and Rose Mary Blackwell were married for 30 years before they died holding each other’’s hands and that of their children Sunday. They contracted COVID-19 about a week before Thanksgiving and spent two weeks in intensive care with the virus, NBC News reported. "Doctors said they hadn't seen any progression at all, and they were slowly declining in their overall vital functions," the couple’s son Shawn Blackwell told CNN. "It got to the point where it was very far gone and that there was nothing else they could do."

"Me and my brother came to the conclusion to let them go at peace together. They were together and holding hands. My brother and I were both holding my parent's hands as well, so all four of us were holding each other's hands as they were both removed from the ventilator."

Rose Mary Blackwell, a second-grade teacher, had celebrated 20 years at Travis World Language Academy, and Paul, a gym teacher and football coach at Fannin Middle School, had worked at the school for five years, the Grand Prairie Independent School District wrote in a Facebook post.

“Rose Mary and Paul will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, co-workers, and students both current and former,” the district said. “Counselors will be on both campuses this week to provide additional support for staff and students.”

Teacher unions in Texas are among several groups lobbying for priority in vaccine administration, The Dallas Morning Newsreported. Monty Exter, a lobbyist for the Association of Texas Professional Educators, told the newspaper vaccinating teachers would have positive trickledown effects. When teachers contract the virus, instruction often has to go online. “You’re shutting down a whole classroom and so that makes school reopening quite a bit more challenging,” he said. There have been more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases in Texas and more than 23,900 related deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Shawn and his brother, Brandon Blackwell, organized a GoFundMe page to pay funeral expenses for their parents. It had raised more than $51,000 by Thursday morning. “They left behind many, many loved ones which includes their children, their wives, 20 grandchildren, sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews & parents,” the brothers said. “We are all at a loss for words at this time but want to thank everyone for their continued prayers. We are trying to take care of all the arrangements at this time so any help would be greatly at this time.”

Shawn told CNN he doesn’t want his parents’ legacy to be forgotten. "I just want people to know I am proud of the people my mom and dad were and proud of the things they accomplished," he said. "They were the definition of the greatest parents and grandparents ever."

