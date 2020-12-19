For the wealthy and connected, COVID-19 is a completely different disease

The case fatality rate of COVID-19 in the United States is 1.8%. That number has, despite two big surges, been coming down slowly since the 3.5% number that defined the initial wave of cases. The biggest reason for that drop isn’t that we’ve learned something new about treating COVID-19 patients — though increased use of non-inflammatory steroids on patients getting respiratory care has made some difference. The biggest improvement is simply that the hospitals are nowhere as overwhelmed as they were around New York City in those early days.

As the fatality rate has been dropping, the percentage of patients who become hospitalized has also decreased slightly, but that's not a good thing. The reason for that slight decrease in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized isn't that fewer patients are become severely ill. It's that overcrowded hospitals are raising the bar for who gets admitted. The more overrun the healthcare system, the higher that bar goes.

In areas where the healthcare system is under strain in normal times, like communities of color and poor rural areas, that bar is getting very high. Which means that people who are desperately ill, are not getting adequate care. The result of this can clearly be seen in the age of those dying from COVID-19. Black, Latinx, and Native Americans are dying from COVID-19 at a younger age than whites. The difference is in decades, and it represents a large difference in healthcare availability. From the beginning, it’s been clear there was a difference in the fatality rate in communities of color and white communities. This isn’t some effect of the virus vs race. It’s simply because there are fewer hospital beds, fewer ICU beds, and less appropriate care available to people of color, especially poor people of color. For Black Americans, that means that they are dying from COVID-19 about a decade younger than White Americans. For Native Americans, it means they are dying twenty years younger.