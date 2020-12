Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 11:26 Hits: 5

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa will self-isolate for 14 days, spending Christmas at his official residence, after meeting earlier this week with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is infected with coronavirus. Read full story

