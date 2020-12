Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 09:56 Hits: 7

A fresh round of tests on the Max 737 airliner was flawed, claims a US Senate committee report. It accuses Boeing of "inappropriately" influencing pilots during testing of the plane, redesigned after two deadly crashes.

