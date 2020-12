Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 09:06 Hits: 6

SIBU: All regional or express bus companies operating in Sarawak must strictly comply with a new directive with regard to passengers who are foreign workers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/19/s039wak-bus-companies-must-ensure-foreign-workers-have-valid-identification