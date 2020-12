Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 09:56 Hits: 0

Few would dispute that US President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will face a daunting task in 2021 as it tries to engineer a sustainable post-pandemic recovery. And, as the months-long failure to enact a second COVID-19 relief package showed, a major factor underlying the challenge is the depth of disagreement about how much the federal government should spend and how.

