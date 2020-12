Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 17:09 Hits: 2

Ten years after 26-year-old Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire to protest against the police and sparked an uprising, Tunisia still faces massive economic challenges and is struggling to stay democratic.

