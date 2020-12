Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 16:56 Hits: 2

LAGOS, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Nigerian government on Friday said it paid no ransom to secure the release of schoolboys abducted from a school in the northwestern town of Kankara last week. Read full story

