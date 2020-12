Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 14:05 Hits: 1

China's ambitious climate pledges have drawn praise the world over. But China will demand a high price for its contributions and can be expected to use its promise of international cooperation to undermine any containment strategy that US President-elect Joe Biden's administration tries to pursue.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-leverages-climate-cooperation-to-thwart-biden-by-minxin-pei-2020-12