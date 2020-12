Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 15:06 Hits: 2

Europe's central bankers have been insulated from political influence to pursue the very narrow mandate of price stability. Greening monetary policy might look attractive at first glance, but it represents a departure that is incompatible with their independence.

