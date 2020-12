Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 01:54 Hits: 8

More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram, officials said, although it was unclear if any more remained with their captors.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nigeria-boys-kidnapped-boko-haram-released-13796946