Somalia and Kenya Break Diplomatic Relations

Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya and gave its diplomats until Sunday to leave the country after a worsening of the bilateral relationship amid accusations of interference in internal affairs.

“Kenya continues meddling in our internal political affairs and it has ignored our previous calls to stop violating our sovereignty. We, therefore, declare that we have cut ties with Kenya over its severe violations of Somalia’s sovereignty,” Information Minister Osman Dubbe said. The move comes as Somalia deployed security forces on the border with Kenya.

On December 13 Somalian authorities announced via Twitter that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will hold a summit in Djibouti on December 20 to discuss the escalating tension between the two East African nations.

Somalia is going through a wave of political instability amid presidential elections that should have taken place on December 1 but had to be rescheduled to February 2021 after pressure from the opposition and the self-declaration of the region of Somaliland as a new country, which was backed by Kenya.

