Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:24 Hits: 0

The legislation, which passed the lower house vote by 198-138, still needs approval from the Senate before being signed into law. The bill faced opposition from conservatives in the largely Catholic country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spanish-lower-house-of-parliament-backs-euthanasia-bill/a-55976410?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf