Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 20:35 Hits: 0

More than 300 kidnapped boys held captive for six days have been handed over to authorities. Some question whether the militant Islamist group Boko Haram was really behind the kidnapping.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kidnapped-nigerian-schoolboys-freed/a-55980295?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf